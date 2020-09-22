Ali reads riot act over CJIA project

President Irfaan Ali yesterday declared that his government will only accept the US$138m CJIA expansion works as was outlined in the original contract.

He made this declaration at the Cheddi Jagan Inter-national Airport, Timehri in the presence of China’s Ambassador to Guyana Cui Jianchun, according to a statement from the Office of the President.

China has provided financing for the project which is yet to be completed despite substantial works beginning in 2012 under the Donald Ramotar administration and continuing for five more years under the David Granger administration. China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) was also selected by China to undertake the project

There have been frequent disputes over what was to be included in the project and who altered plans.