Trinidad: Three charged with baby’s kidnapping

(Trinidad Guardian) One woman and two men have been charged with the kidnapping of nine-month-old Sophia Rivas which occurred on September 15, 2020.

Anjali De Gannes, 19, of Longdenville Old Road, Chaguanas, Judah Taitt, 58 and Jdan Taitt, 24, both of McInroy Street, Curepe, were jointly charged Monday with kidnapping for ransom based on advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC.

JDan Taitt was also charged with negotiating a ransom.

Two other suspects were released following investigations.

On the morning of the incident, a report was received from the child’s mother, a Venezuelan national, that while at her home on Longdenville Old Road, Longdenville, Chaguanas, the child was taken by a woman without her permission.

Sometime later, she received a telephone call from the suspect demanding $20,000 in cash for the safe release of her daughter.

Later that day around 10:50 pm, acting on intelligence, officers proceeded to McInroy Street, Curepe, where they found and safely rescued the baby.

The exercise was spearheaded by Ag Snr Supt Curtis Simon and included officers of the Central Division Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Operations Unit, Chaguanas CID, Couva CID, Central Division Gang Unit, the Central Division Task Force, the Longdenville Police Post, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, the Special Investigations Unit, the Cybercrime Unit, and the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service.