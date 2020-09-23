Constitutional reform: prorogation

Over the last few weeks the major political parties have been speaking again of the need for constitutional reform, and generally the pace of change is so rapid that the only way to keep abreast is to consistently collaborate and change. Many aspects of state activities are outmoded and unworkable, yet for over two decades the political establishment has not taken advantage of the constitutional opportunities to discourse and make the necessary adjustments. I believe that this reluctance is because, done transparently, the most innocuous interventions involve some risk of the accretion of democratic as opposed to oligarchic political power. For this reason, while one must try to be hopeful and prepared, please forgive me if I remain skeptical that the present public outpourings will bear meaningful outcomes!