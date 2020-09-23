Ali says gov’t forced to start from scratch to revamp decimated sugar estates

As he announced that rehiring of sugar workers at Rose Hall estate began yesterday, President Irfaan Ali said government is now focused on redeveloping farmlands in order to deliver on its campaign promise to reopen shuttered estates since the former administration left the industry in ruins.

During his bid to be elected, Ali said the PPP/C would reopen the sugar estates that were closed by the APNU+AFC, which saw the retrenchment of thousands of workers.

In an interview yesterday with Stabroek News via Zoom, Ali was asked about the progress that has been made and he said he believed that there has been “tremendous progress” during his government’s 51 days in office. He was happy to inform that “today rehiring has commenced at Rose Hall” and that he had held a meeting with technical staff of GuySuCo to discuss the revitalising of the sector and where investments should be channeled.