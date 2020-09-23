Payara is main oil focus now – Ali

Government’s immediate focus in the oil and gas sector is on the review of ExxonMobil’s Payara project, local content, and a natural gas to shore project, President Irfaan Ali said yesterday.

In an interview via Zoom, Ali told Stabroek News that the three issues must be dealt with before a planned sectoral review, since they are all important facets of his government’s plans.

“Right now we are dealing with the Payara licence and the issue of local content. In looking at the broader and macro aspects of the oil and gas sector, we will be having review on where we are, what took place and looking at recommendations from those reviews on moving forward. Those reviews cover—I am not going to differentiate under this person or that person—those reviews cover the oil and gas sector,” Ali said.