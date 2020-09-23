Pompeo’s visit shows US honours commitments – Ambassador Lynch

US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch says that the visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week reaffirmed that the US honours its commitments.

In a US Embassy release yesterday, the ambassador recalled that Pompeo’s visit included three important items: Firstly, the launch of a Growth in the Americas initiative, which will see both countries working together to strengthen trade and investment, cooperate on building infrastructure, and build Guyana’s necessary energy and information technology backbone. Secondly, the enforcement of a security agreement that enables US and Guyanese law enforcement to embark on joint patrols to stop the movement of illegal drugs. And thirdly, the commitment to US$4.5 million of new USAID assistance for youth and citizen engagement programmes.