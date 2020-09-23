Region One plans mass screening of seniors as COVID-19 deaths surge

With the number of COVID-19 deaths rapidly increasing in Region One, Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley yesterday revealed that officials will commence mass screening of all senior citizens in the region.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MoH) disclosed that another person from Region One has died. “The MoH regrettably informs that as of 13:00hrs on September 22nd, 2020, one other person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. The latest fatality is a 74-year-old woman from Barima-Waini who died while receiving care at our medical facility,” the statement said.

An hour later, a ministry official confirmed that another person from the region had died. This along with an earlier reported death from the region will be reflected in the daily COVID-19 dashboard today. These two deceased are the 68th and 69th persons to die from COVID-19 in the country after becoming infected.