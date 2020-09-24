AG rejects Forde’s claim on laying of Statement of Excess -APNU+AFC did not comply with requirement in 2015

Attorney General Anil Nandlall has rejected claims from APNU+AFC MP Roysdale Forde that a Statement of Excess for monies spent since the dissolution of Parliament last year should have already been tabled in the National Assembly.

In a statement on Tuesday, Nandlall said that this statement will be tabled with the 2020 Appropriation Bill tomorrow.

The main parliamentary opposition has objected to the consideration of the Budget Estimates until such time as the sum previously expended by them over eight months is made clear to the National Assembly.