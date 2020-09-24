Ali makes stirring defence of multilateralism

Addressing the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly yesterday, President Irfaan Ali made a strong defence of multilateralism in addressing questions surrounding Guyana’s territorial integrity, climate change and the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

In a copy of his virtual remarks released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ali said “My government assumed office on the 2nd of August this year. I take this opportunity to commend the international community, including the United Nations for defending the democratic rights of our citizens”.

He asserted that his government is committed to “greater political inclusion and to enacting institutional reforms to ensure that democracy, the rule of law and constitutional rights are respected. My Government recognizes the dignity and worth of the human person and is determined to secure for the country’s citizens a higher standard of living”.