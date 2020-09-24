Eureka in key boost to COVID-19 testing

As COVID-19 cases and deaths surge here, Eureka Medical Laboratories Inc (EML), is expected to commence novel coronavirus PCR testing by this weekend according to the Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMA) Dr Karen Gordon-Boyle.

Boyle made this disclosure during an interview with Stabroek News yesterday. She said that while the Ministry of Health currently has sufficient test kits, Eureka’s involvement will be a great help to the health sector.

A joint release yesterday from the Ministry of Health and Eureka said that the facility, which is the first of its kind in Guyana, offers daily in-house PCR COVID-19 testing, with results in 48 hours.