Guyana likely to get US$5m from World Bank for COVID-19

The US$5m COVID-19 loan application to the World Bank by the APNU+AFC government was not approved and had to be resubmitted by the PPP/C administration when it took office, sources say.

Currently, teams from both sides are in discussions about the new submission and an agreement is likely to be signed by the end of next month, sources close to the process told this newspaper that a similar loan was being pursued with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

“The facility was denied to the former government. US$5M. There is also a negotiation for a similar COVID-19 loan with the IDB,” the source said.