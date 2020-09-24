Guyana records another COVID-19 death

Ninety-eight new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed by the Ministry of Health yesterday in addition to one new death.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 2,535 while the number of persons who died after contracting COVID-19 has risen to 71.

In a statement on Tuesday night, the Ministry disclosed that a 25-year-old man from Region Four had died. The Ministry also confirmed yesterday via a statement that a 66-year-old and 77-year-old from Region One and Region Four, respectively, had also passed.

The Ministry expressed their condolences to the families and stated that they will make every effort to provide all necessary support to the families affected by the disease.

Meanwhile, the dashboard that was released yesterday revealed that the additional cases were detected from the 183 samples that were tested yesterday.

The dashboard showed that there are 14 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 160 persons in institutional isolation, 828 persons in home isolation and 67 persons in institutional quarantine.

So far, 1464 persons have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the dashboard, the new cases are from Region One, Region Three, Region Four, and Region Eight.