High Court criminal trials set to recommence October 6

High Court criminal trials are set to recommence on October 6th when the final of the assizes for this year is also expected to be declared open.

Trials have not been conducted since Guyana recorded its first coronavirus case back in March which was followed by government’s implementation of emergency restrictions in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

The court, too, had adopted its own practice directions protocols as a means of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic which at the time did not cater for the conduct of trials.