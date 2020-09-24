President sounds call for unity at viewing for Haresh Singh

President Irfaan Ali yesterday called for unity when he attended a private viewing of the body of Haresh Singh at Persaud’s Funeral Home in New Amsterdam hours before he was taken home and then to the Number Three backdam where he was finally laid to rest.

Haresh Singh, 17, was beaten to death on September 10 in what appeared to be a reprisal for the killings earlier that week of the Henry cousins: Isaiah and Joel Henry.

The president stressed that yesterday was another sad and sorrowful day for the country as the final rites for Singh were done.