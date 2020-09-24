Terrific Taylor landmark only bright spot

DERBY, England, CMC – Captain Stafanie Taylor surpassed 3 000 runs in Twenty20 Internationals but West Indies Women had little else to celebrate as they slumped to a 47-run defeat to England Women here yesterday.

Chasing 152 in the second T20 International amid frigid temperatures which dipped below 12 degrees Celsius at the County Ground here, the Caribbean side got a top score of 38 from the in-form Deandra Dottin and 28 from Taylor but lost momentum once the pair fell, and finished on 104 for eight off their 20 overs.

The defeat was their second in three days after losing the opener by the same margin on Monday, and marked their 10th straight loss in T20 Internationals.

Taylor brightened the occasion somewhat, reaching her landmark when she made eight, and has now garnered 3020 runs at an average of nearly 36 from 105 matches.

Her second wicket stand of 61 with Dottin gave West Indies hope after Hayley Matthews failed for the second straight game, caught at cover off a leading edge off seamer Katherine Brunt in the third over for three.

Taylor then faced 31 balls and struck four fours while Dottin, who opened the innings, lashed four fours and a six off 40 balls.

But once Dottin perished in the 12th over, lbw missing a sweep at leg-spinner Sarah Glenn (2-24), West Indies’ innings derailed quickly.

England had earlier needed a late burst to get up to 151 for seven off their 20 overs and leave West Indies with yet another difficult chase. The visitors had earlier done well to reduce England to 96 for six at the start of the 15th over with only Amy Jones (25) and opener Tammy Beaumont (21) getting starts.

However, Player-of-the-Match Glenn hit a lively 26 off 19 balls with four fours batting at number eight, inspiring a 46-run, seventh wicket stand with Brunt (18) to get the hosts up to their eventual total.

Beaumont struck four fours in a 15-ball knock to get England away to a decent start in a 34-run stand with Danielle Wyatt (14) before fast bowler Shakera Selman (2-32) had her caught at mid-on in the fourth over by Chinelle Henry.

When three wickets fell for 11 runs, Jones and captain Heather Knight (17) put on a further 40 for the fourth wicket before both perished in another cluster that saw three wickets tumble for 11 runs in the space of 15 deliveries.

Glenn then spoiled the Windies hopes of restricting England and by the time she was run out off the final ball of the innings, the damage was already done.

Needing to score at 7.6 runs per over, West Indies were going at only six an over at the end of the first power-play, with Matthews already dismissed.

And Dottin’s departure proved significant as it triggered a collapse which saw seven wickets tumble for just 24 runs.

New batsman Lee-Ann Kirby followed Dottin at the end of the 13th over without scoring, stumped off off-spinner Mady Villiers for one and Glenn got the prized wicket of Taylor at the end of the next over, also stumped to leave the Windies with no way back.