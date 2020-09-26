Lowenfield arrested over allegations of criminal conduct

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) today notified the general public that investigations in relation to allegations of criminal conduct by Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield and others during the post-March 2, 2020 elections incidents are continuing.

As a consequence, on September 26, 2020, at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, Police investigators arrested Lowenfield and put several allegations to him in the presence of his Attorney.

After being told of the allegations, the police said that Lowenfield exercised his right to remain silent.

Thereafter, a confrontation was held between him and a witness and once again Lowenfield opted to remain silent, police said.

Having concluded other aspects of the investigative process, Lowenfield was released on station bail on the condition that he reports to the CID Headquarters on September 28, 2020.

The Police are continuing their investigations.