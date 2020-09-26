Nandy Park proposed as site for new bridge over Demerara River -will terminate at La Grange

President Irfaan Ali and a team today visited Nandy Park on the East Bank which is the proposed site for the new bridge across the Demerara River.



The President said, “We have to complete this bridge… we have, in my estimation, three years from when we start today, we should be having that fixed bridge. There can’t be too many time lapses on the project. The current bridge is limping along”, a statement from the Office of the President said.

He noted too, that little has been done over the last five years, under the previous Administration, in terms of maintenance of the exisiting bridge, which has affected commuters which resulted in a tremendous loss in man-hours.

The Department of Public Information said that the bridge will terminate at La Grange on the West Bank of Demerara.

Ali further said the bridge would be a fixed, four-lane high-span structure.