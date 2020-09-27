Ali expects housing project to deliver 25,000 jobs -announces plans for set up of new int’l hotels

President Irfaan Ali has said a planned 5,000 turn-key homes project will create at least 25,000 jobs within just one year as part of the 50,000 new jobs he promised to create within his five-year term.

“This is no promise, this is a commitment,” said Ali, who also announced plans for four new branded international hotels to be established here.

He made the disclosures during an interview via Zoom with Stabroek News last Tuesday, when asked to say with specificity where the jobs he promised during his elections campaign would come from.