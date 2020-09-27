PhotosA tractor operator on Friday clearing cane that was recently burnt at the Rose Hall EstateBy Stabroek News September 27, 2020 A tractor operator on Friday clearing cane that was recently burnt at the Rose Hall Estate, where works have restarted to resume sugar production. On Friday, Estate Manager Aaron Dukhia said that so far a total of 105 persons were employed while works are presently ongoing for mechanical tillage. Dukhia told reporters that he was tasked with putting the Rose Hall Estate back into operation with the intention “of making sugar in another two years.” (Bebi Oosman photo)Comments
