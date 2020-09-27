Last Update: 633.03 Movement: 0.87%
Current Update: 638.51 YTD Movement: 5.37%
LUCAS STOCK INDEX
The Lucas Stock Index (LSI) fell 0.74% during the third period of trading in September 2020. The stocks of five companies were traded, with 41,333 shares changing hands. There were no Climbers and two Tumblers. The stocks of Demerara Bank Limited (DBL) fell 6.59% on the sale of 1,100 shares and the stocks of Demerara Tobacco Company (DTC) fell 0.01% on the sale of 100 shares. In the meanwhile, the stocks of Banks DIH Limited (DIH), the stocks of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) and the stocks of Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (BTI) remained unchanged on the sale of 25,700 shares, 13,521 shares, and 912 shares, respectively. The LSI closed at 640.36.