Ann’s Grove man stabbed to death after argument over cards

The Police say they are investigating the murder of Kevin Baynes, 34, of Namrad Street, Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara which occurred on September 26, 2020, at Big Creek Backdam, North West District.

Inquiries disclosed that at about 6.30 pm on the said date, Baynes and one of two suspects got into an argument after a game of cards. As such, Baynes went into his bag took out a knife and placed same into his waist, he then took the suspect’s cellphone and refused to return same.

Thereafter, Baynes left the vicinity and was approached by the suspect during which he was dealt several stabs about his face and body.

Baynes was taken to the Port Kaituma Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival, the body which sustained three stab wounds to his left side, chin and head is at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

A 25-year-old and a 16-year-old, both of Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway are in police custody assisting with the investigation.