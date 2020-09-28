Henrietta man dies in smash-up

A 22-year-old man died last night after the car he was driving crashed into a canter along the Lima Public Road, Essequibo Coast.

The dead man has been identified as Khalil McNichol also known as ‘Juju’ of Henrietta, Essequibo Coast. At the time of the crash, McNichol was driving PYY 4645.

According to a friend of the deceased who also lives in the same village, the accident occurred sometime around 8 pm. It is yet to be established how the accident occurred.

McNichol was said to have died while on his way to the hospital.