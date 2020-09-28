New moves against Lowenfield aimed at deeming him `tainted’ witness in election petition case – Hughes

Saturday’s detention by police of Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield and the prospect of a new criminal charge are intended to have Lowenfield classified as a “tainted” witness in relation to any testimony he might give before an election petition.

This was the view of his lawyer Nigel Hughes in a statement issued yesterday.

Hughes said that Lowenfield voluntarily attended the Criminal Investigation Department Head office on Saturday upon the invitation of the Police where he was interviewed by officers of the department.