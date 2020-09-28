NICIL issues warning over East Bank land

The National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) has issued a public warning over land in the vicinity of Eccles on the East Bank that persons are attempting to sell/sublease.

In the notice, NICIL said that it has come to its attention that persons are attempting to sell/sub-lease, part with possession of properties which were purportedly leased to them by NICIL.NICIL identified the area as “Plot of land bounded to the North by the Eccles Dumpsite Road, to the South by the Ministry of Housing’s Development at Providence, to the East by the Powerline Reserve, and to the West by the Ministry of Housing’s Development at Peters Hall – an area of approximately One Hundred and Fifty (150) acres – more fully described on Transport No.555 of 1906, belonging to NICIL by virtue of Order No.45 of 2017”.

NICIL said that its express approval is required for any attempt to sell/sub-lease, or part with possession of properties in this area.