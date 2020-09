A fifty-two-year-old businessman is now a patient at a city hospital where he is nursing a gunshot wound to the neck following a shooting at his Roxanne Burnham Gardens residence.

The injured man has been identified as Floyd Bewsburg.

According to regional commander of Region Four ‘A’, Simon McBean, the businessman was in the front of his yard chatting with a friend when he was approached by two men on a motorcycle, one of whom was armed with a gun.