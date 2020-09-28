RSS team here to assist with probe of murders of Henrys, Singh

A team from the RSS arrived here today for the probe of three murders on the West Coast Berbice that convulsed the region earlier this month.

A statement from the police follows:

A five-member team of Investigators from the Regional Security System, (RSS) arrived in the country today Monday September 28, 2020 (…to assist) the Guyana Police Force with investigations into the recent Murder of Joel Henry, Isiah Henry and Haresh Singh that occurred in the Villages of Cotton Tree and No. 3 on the West Coast of Berbice.

The team which is led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police comprises officials from countries within the Regional Investigative Management Systems (RIMS). Their visit has resulted following a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Guyana and The Caribbean Community Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (CARICOM IMPACS) consequent upon a decision by His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali to seek Regional assistance with the investigations.

The Regional Law Enforcement Officials were met on arrival at Police Headquarters, Eve Leary, by Commissioner of Police (acting) Mr. Nigel Hoppie, D.S.M, Crime Chief Senior Superintendent Wendell Blanhum and Ranks of the Criminal Investigation Department, Major Crimes Investigations Unit (M.C.I.U) where the Commissioner welcomed them to Guyana and assured them of the Guyana Police Force’s commitment to make available all the necessary resources to facilitate a conducive environment for their work.