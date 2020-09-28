Two Region Four women die of COVID-19, fatalities at 78

Two more women were yesterday confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MoH) to have died from COVID-19 bringing the total number of fatalities to 78.

The latest fatalities are a 55-year-old woman from Demerara-Mahaica who died while receiving care at the Ministry of Health medical facility and a 45-year-old woman from the same region.

Meanwhile, forty-seven new cases were reported yesterday.

Region 4 has the most new cases at thirty-two. The remaining cases are from regions: 1 (1 new case), region 3 (4 new cases), region 6 (6 new cases), region 7 (2 new cases), and region 9 (2 new cases).

The number of patients in the ICU remains at 12. There are two less persons in institutional isolation which now has 230 persons while 18 more persons were in home isolation bringing the total to 890.