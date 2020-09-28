Edmonds calls for `Nationals’ to be held February/March

Julian Edmonds, Coach of the Running Brave Athletic Club, says that he would endorse the shifting of the Nationals Schools Championship to the first quarter of the year instead of the traditional year-end fixture.

Edmonds, who heads the premier track and field club in the country, said that the move would augur well for junior athletes who would represent the Golden Arrowhead on the international stage.

“That would be the best thing for us since junior athletes will be better prepared for CARIFTA (Games) and other championships like World Juniors,” said Edmonds.