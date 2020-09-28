Royal win!

Absolute heist!

Rajasthan Royals (RR) put up a sensational show with the bat and created a record for the highest successful run-chase in the Indian Premier League history as they beat Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by four wickets in the ninth match of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium yesterday.

Put in to bat, KXIP were off to a flying start as Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul pretty much matched one another shot for shot. The two good friends were in for some fun and it was RR who wore the brunt of it as KXIP marched towards sixty at the end of powerplay, with Mayank and Rahul scoring 29 and 26 runs, respectively.

The mandatory powerplay was over, but that did not deter either as KXIP continued to score at a rapid pace. While Mayank got a reprieve in the seventh over despite a fine fielding effort from Riyan Parag near the boundary rope, the KXIP opener continued to attack, hitting two sixes and a four in the next over bowled by Rahul Tewatia.