T/dad would be ideal matchup

—Says Vurlon Mills

With the Concacaf Gold Cup draw penciled for today, former Golden Jaguars international and emerging coach Vurlon Mills, says traditional rival and Caribbean giant Trinidad and Tobago would be the ideal first round opponent for the preliminary section.

According to the central midfielder in an exclusive inter

view with Stabroek Sport, the historic rivalry and resulting familiarity with Trinidad and Tobago, would present Guyana with the ideal matchup in the first round of the qualifiers.

“I think Trinidad and Tobago would be the best draw for Guyana in the first round and that is because we are familiar with them, we know what they bring to the table and their style of play,” he declared.