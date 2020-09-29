Ann’s Grove man stabbed to death in North West

A 26-year-old businessman was stabbed to death at Big Creek Backdam, North West District, on Saturday after an argument between him and another man.

The Guyana Police Force reported that Kevin Baynes, also known as ‘Nevin,’ of Nimrod Street, Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara, got into an argument with one of the two men he was playing a game of cards with at about 6.30 pm.

As a result of the argument, police said, Baynes went into his bag, took out a knife and placed it into his waist, before taking his suspected assailant’s cellphone, which he refused to return.