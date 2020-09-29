Fifteen new COVID cases recorded

Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were yesterday recorded as over 200 more persons were tested within the last 24 hours.

This was revealed in the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard which showed that some 15 new cases were recorded which increased the total number of positive cases in Guyana to 2,787. As such there are currently 1,092 active cases in the country of which 861 are on approved home isolation while 231 persons are within institutional isolation.

Some 247 more persons were tested which increased the total number of persons tested for the virus in the country to 13,836. Of the new cases, 8 were recorded in Region Eight, five in Region One and one each in Regions Two and Five. There are currently 9 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and some 83 persons are in institutional quarantine.

The number of deaths according to the Ministry’s dashboard, remains at 78.