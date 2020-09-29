Five-member RSS team arrives to probe West Berbice murders

A five-member team from the Regional Security System (RSS) yesterday arrived here to assist the Guyana Police Force (GPF) with the investigation into the murders of teenaged cousins Isaiah and Joel Henry as well as Haresh Singh, which occurred at West Coast Berbice (WCB) almost a month ago.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall yesterday informed Stabroek News that the team arrived in Guyana yesterday morning.

He said the purpose of the visit is for the team to provide support to local police in every aspect of the investigations, which would include revisiting the crime scenes. “They are to aid the police with the investigation in every respect. The forensic aspects of it, going back to the crime scene and so on,” he added.