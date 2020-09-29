President receives courtesy call from Canadian envoy

President Irfaan Ali, yesterday met Canadian High Commissioner, Lilian Chatterjee and Janine Cocker, Charge d’Affaires of the Canadian High Commission during a courtesy call at State House.

A release from the Department of Public Information (DPI) said that the Head of State used the opportunity to express gratitude to the Canadian Government and the Canadian High Commissioner for their unwavering support for democracy here.

“We are aware that your country contributed significantly in terms of resources and personnel in achieving what we achieved. I want to thank you High Commissioner for your personal commitment to democracy. We owe you, and the rest of the world, not only a debt of gratitude but we will ensure that we do not let our partners down, in any way, shape or form. The people of your country need to know forty years from now, fifty years from now where you stood and the role you played,” President Ali said.

DPI said that their discussions centred on strengthening relations in several key areas including oil and gas, agriculture, training and capacity building and Investment Opportunities.