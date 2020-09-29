Public service ministry criticises GPSU letter

The Ministry of Public Service today criticised a letter issued by the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) on September 25th.

A statement from the ministry follows:

The Ministry of Public Service notes the circulation of a letter dated 25th September, 2020, issued by the Guyana Public Service Union which is deceptive in nature.

The Ministry wishes to categorically state that it has acted lawfully at all material times and that the GPSU instigated protest action by several nurses and health care workers is a departure from terms of employment, collective agreement and a breach of the law governing essential services.

Further, the Ministry has observed the active role in these protests by APNU/AFC political activists, and several complaints of acts of bullyism and intimidation to health care professionals, who are interested in remaining on the job to provide care especially at this challenging time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry strongly urges individuals to reject invitations to act unlawfully in order for others to gain political mileage and to first and foremost honour their obligations in caring for their patients.

As was previously stated, the Government of Guyana has included in the 2020 Emergency Budget several measures aimed at bringing relief to public servants and other Guyanese, such as:

1. The allocation of $150M beneficial to frontline workers in the Public Service;

2. The $25,000 cash grant to each household;

3. The $15,000 cash grant to each child in public school;

4. The reversal of harsh tax measures, inclusive of the removal of VAT on water, electricity, cellphones, among others.

This clearly exhibits the Government’s commitment to the welfare and wellbeing of its people.