Third man from crashed planes to be charged

A third suspect, who was injured after the plane in which he was in crash-landed at 9 Miles Airstrip, Issano, Middle Mazaruni River two weeks ago has been discharged from the hospital and is likely to be charged soon.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that the suspect, who is a pilot was recently discharged from the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) where he was nursing a fractured right arm and minor bruises about his face which he sustained during the crash. He also tested positive for COVID-19 and has since recovered.

The suspect is currently in police custody and is likely to appear in court soon.