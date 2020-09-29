Trinidad PM: Carnival 2021 is not on

(Trinidad Guardian) Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says Carnival 2021 has been cancelled. The reason the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the Hyatt yesterday, the prime minister said it will be madness to stage what has been dubbed the greatest show on earth while the coronavirus remains.

He said, “Gentlemen in 72 hours we’ll be in October and if at this time in October we are still in the throes of a pandemic it will be madness to be talking about carnival in February. I see no future for Carnival in Trinidad and Tobago in the months ahead and today I could put everybody on notice that unless there’s some dramatic wind that will blow across us where by Christmas the pandemic would be a thing of the past Carnival in T&T in 2021 is not on. “

Dr Rowley added, “Picture Jouvert morning but with the coronavirus still a major issue not only in T&T but in the world around us it’s just not on. Let us be thankful that we are still alive to see each other’s face. Let us remember what our country passed through in 1918. Let’s us understand what is happening in countries abroad that have not been able to control the spread among its population. And in those examinations and review, a carnival which is the perfect environment for the spreading of the virus is not something that we can encounter (accoutrement) at this time.”

Prime Minister Rowley said, “This decision will have serious economic knock-on effects, things that we will lose in terms of the economy. But by the same token, we cannot hope to gain on that swing and die on the merry go round.”