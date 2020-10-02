Local agro produce to reap market benefit from Food and Drug Dep’t ISO accreditation

State and non-state agencies responsible for the production of goods exported from Guyana and by extension, for helping to boost the country’s foreign exchange earnings are expected to benefit in the immediate term from the Government Analyst-Food & Drug Department’s (GA-FDD) Inspectorate Division’s newly acquired international accreditation.

“It is a significant accomplishment, not just for us but for Guyana’s status and potentially for the country’s economy,” Cole told Stabroek Business earlier this week, alluding to what is now the international credential of the GA-FDD to use its newly acquired status to vouch for the quality of some categories of goods being exported from Guyana.

The status of International Standard Organization (ISO) 17020 was conferred by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) back in August.