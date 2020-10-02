Den Amstel man charged with killing brother

O’Neil Jordan, the construction worker who allegedly killed his younger brother after a drinking session one week ago at Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara (WCD) was on Tuesday charged with manslaughter and placed on $400,000 bail.

Jordan called ‘Owie’, 64 of Lot 66 Den Amstel, WCD appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

He was not required to plead to the charge which was read to him via Skype.

Bail was granted and the case was adjourned to January 27, 2021.

Winston Jordan, 55, of Back Street, Den Amstel, WCD died around 6.45pm last Thursday during the fatal row, which occurred a short distance from his home.

The police in a statement had said enquiries revealed that the brothers were drinking before Winston left and O’Neil followed him.

O’Neil allegedly grabbed Winston, who held on to a neighbour’s gate. O’Neil nevertheless continued and police said Winston lost grip of the gate, after which the accused allegedly pushed him to the ground, causing him to hit his head.

As a result, Winston fell unconscious and O’Neil allegedly dragged him across the street and threw him into a trench.

Winston was pulled out of the trench and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Winston’s niece, who asked not to be named had told Stabroek News that she had been hearing various accounts of what transpired leading to his death. “I hearing all kinda thing and I don’t know which one to believe,” the woman had.

She added that she last saw Winston alive last Thursday afternoon. Hours after, she said she received a call informing her that he had died.