 GPL says has terminated meter reading employee for alleged fraud

The Guyana Power & Light (GPL) Inc today said it had terminated the services of an employee of the meter reading department for the alleged defrauding of a customer at Parfait Harmonie, West Demerara.

A GPL statement today identified the employee as Gairy Major.

“As was previously reported, sometime between September 17th and 19th 2020, it was alleged that Mr. Gairy Major, who was attached to the Meter Reading Department of the GPL Inc. and an accomplice approached a customer in Parfait Harmonie, West Bank Demerara where they defrauded the customer of an undisclosed sum of money. The customer made a report to the police and also made a complaint to one of the GPL Inc. offices after which our company worked closely with the Guyana Police Force in their investigation and a `Sting Operation’.

“Following this investigation the two men were arrested and charges were filed by the Guyana Police Force against Mr. Major and his accomplice for obtaining by false pretence, demanding money and impersonation and giving false information to the Police and are awaiting a court hearing.

Consequently, GPL Inc. has terminated Mr. Major’s contract with immediate effect since the company has zero tolerance policy for such actions.

As a result of this incident, GPL Inc. is advising all stakeholders of the following:

1. Monetary Transactions are prohibited in the field.

All monetary transactions for our Company must be done only at our Commercial Offices for which a receipt will be issued. Under no circumstance(s) should a GPL Inc. employee request payment for services rendered at their homes or businesses OR to avoid any penalty from our Company. If any GPL Inc. employee requests/demands payment from a customer for a service while conducting field work, customers are advised to reject such requests and report the matter with any supporting information to our Call Centre at 226-2600.

2. GPL Staff Identification

GPL employees are required to wear identification badges when executing field work. Additionally, our staff will be outfitted in official company uniforms or shirts/jerseys bearing the Company’s logo.

Customers reserve the right to refuse entry to their premises if a staff is not attired as described above.

3. Access boundaries

GPL’s primary access to customers’ premises legally ends at the point of the Metering Instrument (Meter and Meter Enclosure) and at no time should anyone demand access into your homes or businesses. However, if a situation presents itself where entering a customer’s home/business becomes necessary, the standard operating procedure stipulates that the customer should be informed prior to the visit to allow for customers’ approval. Additionally, if a customer is still uncomfortable with the request, that customer is encouraged to call for verification.

4. Activity and Employee Verification

If a customer wishes to verify the presence of a field agent within their community, they can contact the Call Centre on 226-2600, Public Relations Unit on 225-1471 or Facebook via www.facebook.com/GPLIncorporated.

To this end, our Company implores customers to be vigilant and report any activity that deviates from the aforementioned protocols to our Call Centre 226-2600 or Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/GPLIncorporated.

For more information contact: Public Relations Unit: 225-1471 Website: www.gplinc.net Facebook: www.facebook.com/GPLIncorporated