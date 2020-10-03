Our nurses are NOT ‘Hungry Belly Dawgs’

It is easy to criticize those who colour the streets, waving placards and chanting. It is not always those immersed in vice and corruption that are cursed in this country. Some people have never stood for any cause intended to result in the improvement of the lives of their compatriots; even if it meant silently supporting them. Here we see that standing and sounding our voices is often met with opposition, even from those who are also oppressed. It is often met with threats, persecution, and even death in times past.

Empathy cannot be bought. People can feign solidarity. Opportunists will always infiltrate the movements, but once the voices of the genuine are loud, their intentions are pure, and their demands are fair, the demonstrations will never cease until what is permanent and sure for all in this world is justice and equality. We may not see that day in our lifetime.