Thirty-nine more cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday.

As a result, the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded since March 11, when the first case was confirmed, stood at 2,968 yesterday, according to the MoH’s daily COVID-19 dashboard.

The additional cases come from the results of 211 COVID-19 tests that were released yesterday.