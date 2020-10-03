CXC amends ‘ungraded’ CSEC, CAPE results for 11 schools

The Ministry of Education (MoE) yesterday announced that following complaints by the schools that students did not receive a grade for the 2020 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has amended the results for 11 schools.

The changed results reflect grades from I to V for the specific subject for each student whose grade has been revisited as requested by the MoE.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand had engaged CXC to review the “ungraded” and unsatisfactory results and the Council agreed. It has since reviewed the submissions made by MoE for both examinations. Twenty (20) schools had received ungraded results in 15 CSEC and CAPE subject areas. The CSEC subjects that were affected are: English A, Mathematics, Principles of Business, Office Administration, Human & Social Biology, Theatre Arts, Physical Education & Sports, and Economics. The CAPE subjects that were affected are: Geography Unit 1, Caribbean Studies, Agricultural Science, Environmental Science, Accounting Unit 1 & 2, Law Unit 1, and Pure Mathematics Unit 1 & 2.