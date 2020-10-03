Region Nine residents begin receiving COVID-19 cash relief

Over 195 Nappi (Region Nine) residents were able to benefit today from the $25,000 per household COVID-19 relief cash grant announced by President Irfaan Ali earlier last month.

The Department of Public Information said that Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, joined the regional team of Brian Allicock – Regional Chairman; Guy Fredericks -Toshao; Sylvester Fredericks -Deputy Toshao, and Rodger King – Councillor as the officials conducted their distribution.

Hamilton said he expects that “the grant will ease some of the hardships that hinterland residents are facing following the break on farming, mining and other activities during the pandemic”.

The Minister also gave assurances that the distribution would be done fairly.