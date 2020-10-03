 Success squatters given up to Monday to remove

Persons who have been squatting at Success, on the East Coast of Demerara, have been given up to Monday to remove from the area.

As authorities continue to try get the squatters to give up the land, government contracted workers yesterday visited the area to remove the remaining vestiges of a bridge, which had been dismantled on Wednesday evening.

Chairman of the Region Four Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Daniel Seeram and a team met with government officials yesterday and he later told Stabroek News that the authorities are maintaining that the land belongs to the government holding company, the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL).