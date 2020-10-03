We are gravely concerned at the increasing level of domestic violence

Dear Editor,

We at Help & Shelter are concerned about the increasing levels of COVID-19 cases in all regions of Guyana and the mounting number of deaths attributed to the virus. We are also concerned and alarmed that too many people are not taking mandatory preventative measures such as wearing face masks and observing social distancing and in so doing are contributing to not only the spread of the virus but the death toll.

One of our greatest concerns, however, is the increasing level of domestic violence (DV) taking place all over Guyana and the death and injury and psychological and emotional trauma being suffered by women, children and families. We have noted the continuing trend of femicides. For too many women home is not a place of safety and security but a dangerous and violent psychologically traumatizing environment.

Children are often both direct and indirect victims of domestic violence. When they witness it, they experience the same kind of trauma as if they were hit, beaten, or verbally and psychologically abused. Well-established research has shown that adults who were exposed to frequent domestic violence as children have shorter life spans, are more prone to suffer from ill health, tend to be less successful in life, are more prone to abuse alcohol and drugs and have less successful intimate partner relationships.

Domestic violence cripples the entire structure of family life as its victims live in constant fear of when the next violent episode will occur. Mental health issues are often entwined with domestic violence as depression and anxiety are too often a daily experience.

All of us must take an active part in the prevention of domestic violence and protection and support for victims/survivors. We can individually and collectively reduce if not stop this violation of human rights.

Help & Shelter calls on the Guyana Police Force as a key agency in DV prevention and victim/survivor protection, to: (1) continue to respond immediately to all reports of domestic violence; (2) use their powers under the Domestic Violence Act to enter without a warrant any house where they suspect abuse is taking place to protect and secure the lives of those being abused; (3) follow the force’s Domestic Violence Policy; (4) record all reports of DV; (5) investigate, arrest and charge those responsible for it; (6) enforce the wearing of face masks and social distancing, and (7) strictly enforce the COVID 19 Emergency Measures, especially as they relate to the ban on the opening of rum shops, clubs and night spots, parties and other social gatherings without favour or exception.

We also call on the minister of education to put in place measures for the protection of all schoolchildren from all forms of child abuse and in particular sexual abuse and exploitation, utilizing ongoing virtual educational platforms, educational TV channels and flyers for those children unable to access online or TV programmes, identifying and explaining form/types of abuse and how and who to report to directly. Direct reporting is essential as children confined to the home are at risk and need urgent protection from abusive family members/relative/friends who have access and perpetuate violence against children.

Consumption of alcohol reduces inhibitions, making those with abusive and violent tendencies more violent and uncontrollable and as such contributes to intimate partner violence, sexual abuse of girl and boy children and teens. We therefore call on the authorities to ensure strict adherence to the laws regarding the sale of alcohol, including the ban on the sale of alcohol to minors and to ensure that all COVID-19 measurer for restriction of rum shops, bars are duly enforced. Fines and charges for any such breaches must be enforced.

We call upon all agencies, including the Guyana Police Force, to ensure that all children are afforded protection from all forms of physical, sexual, psychological abuse and neglect as required by the Protection of Children Act.

In partnership with other NGOs, CSOs and state agencies, Help & Shelter continues its work towards the elimination of all forms of violence, particularly domestic and sexual violence and child abuse.

Yours faithfully,

Danuta Radzik

Josephine Whitehead

Colin Marks

Linda Hustler-Gray

for Help & Shelter