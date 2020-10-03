Thinning hair

I have a very complex relationship with my hair. I love what it used to be and though I am actively trying to get it back there, it sometimes feels like it would be much easier to allow myself to get side tracked on the days it doesn’t co-operate.

I have never coloured my hair, but I did chemically straighten it so as to guarantee some amount of manageability and acceptability in my early teens. That has remained one of the biggest regrets in my life.

My hair has regained its curliness for the most part, but the lost volume still makes it feel like constant punishment. Moving and experiencing changing weather patterns have also contributed to the rather snail-like pace of its comeback and because of this I have developed an obsession with buying and investing in quick fixes.