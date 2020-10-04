CDC hands over oil spill plan to PM

Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, the Director-General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), yesterday submitted a National Oil Spill Contingency Plan to Prime Minister Mark Phillips.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said Craig handed over the document during a simple handing over ceremony in the boardroom of the Office of the Prime Minister, at Colgrain House, Camp Street, Georgetown.

“This plan is very comprehensive, and it has a component where we incorporate an onshore oil spill scenario because of the fact that we will have large trucks traversing the country with large quantities of fuel and petroleum products and because of mining and other activities which require the storage of large quantities of gasoline, diesel and other petroleum products,” Craig was quoted as saying by the DPI.