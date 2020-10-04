Necessary health measures in place ahead of restart of criminal trials – High Court assures

The Supreme Court of Judicature is moving ahead with the planned restart of criminal trials, which have been on hold since the local COVID-19 outbreak in March of this year and it is assuring that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of court users.

A notice of the cases listed for trial in the Demerara Assizes, due to commence on October 6th, has been published in anticipation of the resumption.

On Friday, the Protocol and Communications Unit of the Supreme Court of Judicature assured court users that all necessary public health arrangements for the safe conduct of criminal trials are in place. In a statement, it explained that in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the COVID-19 Task Force the Judiciary has been working assiduously to facilitate the safe resumption of jury trials for the October Session of the Demerara Assizes. It said the partnership has seen discussions on health and safety protocols for the courts, courts staff, attorneys-at-law, jurors and all court users. Among the resulting measures mentioned was the assignment of Community Health Officers, who have been stationed at the entrances to many courts, particularly in regions Three, Four, Six, and Ten, to do temperature screening and related health care associated with the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.