As Guyana’s total number of COVID-19 cases rose to over 3,000, the Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that a 74-year-old woman from Region Four is the latest casualty.

With death of the woman, who the ministry said succumbed while receiving care at a state medical facility, the COVID-19 death toll stood at 86 up to end of yesterday.

Meanwhile, the ministry reported that 37 additional positive cases were recorded from the results of samples taken from 153 persons.